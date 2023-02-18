7 Arrested In Pulwama For Pouring Bleach Leading To Death Of Multiple Fishes At Farm

DE Web Desk

SRINAGAR, Feb 18: Jammu and Kashmir police has arrested seven persons for allegedly pouring bleach in a canal which led to killing of multiple fishes at a pond in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Police received a complaint on February 13, from Manzoor Ahmad Mir of Pulwama stating therein that some unknown persons have mixed some poisonous substance in water due to which thousands of fishes died in his fish farm at Bathnoor area of Litter Pulwama.

“Upon this information a case U/S 428 Section 428 (mischief by killing or maiming animal) IPC was registered at Police station Litter and investigation taken up,” police said.

“During the course of investigation of the case, by utilizing technical and human resources many suspects were called for questioning from where it has came to surface that some persons have used bleaching powder for catching of fishes at canal which acted as a source of water for said fish farm, due to which the farm fishes got killed,” police said.

Police said all the accused persons involved in the act have been arrested.