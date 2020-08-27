655 fresh COVID-19 cases take J-K’s tally to 35,135

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday recorded 655 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking its tally to 35,135, while 14 more fatalities pushed the union territory’s toll to 671, officials said.

“Fourteen people infected with coronavirus have died in J&K in the past 24 hours till 5.00 pm on Thursday,” they said.

While 11 deaths were reported from Kashmir, three people died in Jammu. The death toll in the union territory has now reached 671, the officials said.

A total of 655 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported in the union territory. With this, the infection count in J&K has risen to 35,135, they said.

Among the fresh cases, 497 were from Kashmir and 158 from Jammu, they added. (AGENCIES)