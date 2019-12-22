65-year-old PSA detainee from J-K dies in Allahabad jail

SRINAGAR: A 65-year-old detenu, a member of the banned Jamaat-I-Islamia, booked under the stringent Public Safety Act and sent outside Jammu and Kashmir has died in a jail at Allahabad, officials said on Sunday.

Ghulam Mohammed Bhat, a resident of Kulangam in frontier district of Handwara in North Kashmir, was among hundreds of people detained under the PSA immediately after the Centre abrogated special status of J-K on August 5 and divided it into two union territories — Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir.

The PSA slapped on Bhat, an active member of the banned Jamaat-I-Islamia, was to end on January 9 next year, they said.

Bhat was suffering from various ailments and breathed his last at the Naini central jail on Saturday at 4 PM, the officials said, adding his body was airlifted and brought here and handed over to the family for burial. (AGENCIES)