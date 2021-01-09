64th GB meeting of SMVD Narayana Superspeciality Hospital held

Operational capacities and standards of patient care being further enhanced at SMVDNSH in tune with emerging requirements

JAMMU: The 64th meeting of Governing Body of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Narayana Superspeciality Hospital (SMVDNSH), Kakryal, was held here today in which various aspects of functioning of this tertiary care hospital came up for holistic review.

While expressing satisfaction over functioning of the hospital, particularly during the challenging situation due to pandemic, the Governing Body took several decisions for further enhancing its operational capacities and standards of patient care in tune with the emerging requirements. In this context, the GB felt the need for further strengthening the wherewithal in the identified specialities, more so where the footfall of the patients is likely to be very high. This is all the more important keeping in view the hospital having been empanelled under various health insurance schemes.

Analysing the feedback and suggestions of the patients and their attendants during the past months, the Governing Body stressed that prompt action should be taken on each and every feedback as this would go a long way in continuously improving the delivery systems in the hospital. It stressed for focusing on imparting soft skill training to the staff as well as working out the modalities for minimising the time taken for discharging of patients from the hospital.

Dr. Ashok Bhan, Member Shrine Board and Chairman of the Governing Body of the SMVDNSH, chaired the meeting and Maj. Gen. S. K. Sharma (Retd), Member Shrine Board; Ramesh Kumar, Chief Executive Officer, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board; Viren Shetty, Group Chief Operating Officer, NH; and Cdr. Navneet Bali, Director, Northern Region, NH; who all are Members of the Governing Body, participated in the deliberations. Mr. Shetty and Cdr. Bali participated in the meeting through video conferencing.

Among those who also took part in the discussions included Mr. Hem Kant Prasher, Chief Accounts Officer, SMVDSB; Dr. Gopal K. Sharma, Chief Administrative Officer, SMVDNSH; and M. Muthu Mathavan, Facility Director of the hospital.

The meeting was informed that the Jammu OPD of the SMVDNSH has again started functioning from this month to facilitate the patients by following social distancing and other norms.