6000 pilgrims from J&K, Ladakh will go on Hajj this year, first flight from June 5

Srinagar, Jun 2: At least 6000 pilgrims from Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh will perform this year’s Hajj in Saudi Arabia, officials said.

The Hajj pilgrimage resumes after two years following Covid-19 restrictions were lifted by the Saudi Arabia government for the pilgrims.

Out of the 6000 pilgrims 5400 will leave from Kashmir valley and others from Jammu and Ladakh, Divisional Commissioner P K Pole told media persons during his visit to Hajj House Bemina on Thursday.

He said two to three Hajj flights will take off from Srinagar international airport daily from June 5 and will continue for 15 days until all the pilgrims board for Saudi Arabia to perform the Hajj.

He said the pilgrims who will come from Ladakh and Jammu will reach Srinagar Hajj House three days before their departure to fulfill all requirements and their staying and boarding lodging arrangements would be made by the officials of Hajj house.

He said the arrival of the Haji’s from Saudi Arabia schedule would also be put in place as soon as it would be received here accordingly.

The Divisionsinal Commissioner said all adequate arrangements have been made at Hajj house Srinagar for the pilgrims and it would be ensured that there would be no problem for the pilgrims smooth travel to Saudi Arabia.

He said keeping in view the safety of the pilgrims the Haji’s should have to undergo RT-PCR Covid-19 test as a mandatory 72 hours before boarding a flight to Saudi Arabia for the pilgrimage.

Pole said all facilities for conducting RT-PCR tests have been put available at JVC medical college Bemina.

He also said the pilgrims had to reach Hajj house 4-4.30 hours earlier to fill all formalities before the departure to Srinagar International Airport to board the flight for their smooth journey to Saudi Arabia. (Agencies)