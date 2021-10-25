60 fresh cases reported, 326433 recovered so far across J&K

JAMMU, Oct 25:The Government Bulletin on COVID today informs that 60 new positive cases of novel Corona virus (COVID-19), 09 from Jammu division and 51 from Kashmir division, have been reported today, thus taking the total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 331698. Also, 01 COVID death has been reported from Jammu Division.

Moreover, 90 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and been discharged from various hospitals including 23 from Jammu Division and 67 from Kashmir Division.

The Bulletin informs that no new case of Mucormycosis has been reported today, thus the total number of confirmed cases remains 49 here.

On COVID vaccination, the Bulletin informs that66,578 doses of COVID vaccine were administered in the last 24 hours across the UT bringing the cumulative number of doses administered here to 14,257,895.

According to the daily Media Bulletin on novel Corona virus (Covid-19), out of 331698 positive cases, 835 are Active Positive (129 in Jammu Division and 706 in Kashmir Division), 326433have recovered and 4430 have died; 2176 in Jammu division and 2254 in Kashmir division.

The Bulletin further said that out of 15975291test results available, 331698 samples have tested positive and 15643593 samples have been tested as negative till date. Besides,27,553 COVID tests have been conducted in last 24 hours.

Till date 3749278persons have been enlisted for observation which included 7614 persons in home quarantine including facilities operated by government, 835 in isolation and 450901 in home surveillance. Besides, 3285498 persons have completed their surveillance period.

Providing district-wise breakup for positive cases reported today, the Bulletin said that Srinagar reported 31 cases, Baramulla reported 10 cases, Budgam reported 04 cases, Pulwama reported no cases, Kupwara reported 04 cases, Anantnag reported 01 case, Bandipora reported no case, Ganderbal reported 01 case while Kulgam and Shopian reported no fresh cases for today.

Similarly, Jammu reported 03 cases, Udhampur reported 01 case, Rajouri reported 01 case, Doda reported 03 cases, Reasi reported 01 case while Kathua, Samba, Kishtwar, Poonch and Ramban reported no fresh cases for today.

