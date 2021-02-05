6 years on, MCH Kangan remains non-starter

Suhail Bhat

Srinagar, Feb 5: The construction work on 100-bedded Mother-cum-Childcare (MCH) hospital in Kangan area of Central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district remains incomplete despite passing of six years since the project was started.

With an estimated cost of Rs 27 crores, the Government sanctioned the hospital with an aim to improve the maternity and Childcare facilities as the existing facility did not cater to the needs of the patients in the area.

The locals said in absence of the hospital they have to travel long distances for treatment because of inadequate maternity and childcare facilities at Sub District hospital. “If a patient develops complications we have to travel around 100 kilometers to reach Lal Ded Maternity hospital in Srinagar. The same is the case with the childcare,” Ghulam Rasool, a local said.

He added people were hoping for better healthcare facilities in the area with the coming up of hospital, but an inordinate delay in its completion has let them down. “The frequent disruptions in the construction work has delayed its completion. In the beginning, we were told that they will complete the hospital in two years. But it remains incomplete even after six years,” he said.

The locals alleged that the construction work is going on at a slow pace and sought the intervention of Lt Governor, Manoj Sinha, in the matter. They said the completion of the hospital would end the healthcare deficiency in the area and ensure specialized treatment for the people. “The gynae unit at the district hospital is insufficient and patients are often referred to the city hospital for treatment. The patients from far-flung areas often lose crucial time in the process,” Abdul Rouf, another local said, adding that the completion of the hospital would also ease the burden on Srinagar hospitals.

Chief Medical Officer Ganderbal, Dr Mehraj Ahmed Sofi, told Excelsior that major construction work has been completed and they have asked the construction company to speed up the pending work. “The main building is almost complete and the work on another building is underway. We hope that the pending work would be completed in next few months,” he said.