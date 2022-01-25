6 Trapped After Heavy Snowfall In J&K’s Udhampur Rescued By Police

Jammu, Jan 25: A police team rescued six people trapped in heavy snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur district, officials said today.

A distress call was received by the Station House Officer (SHO) of Basantgarh police station – Inspector Sohan Singh – last night. The caller informed about a few family members who were stranded at higher reaches of the Chochru Galla Top and Khaned Top, they said.

They were coming from Himachal Pradesh via Kathua district and were trapped in heavy snowfall, they said.

After receiving information, a police team led by the SHO swung into action and walked for kilometres through snow, foggy terrain and reached the site after two hours, according to the officials.

The team rescued all the trapped people, they said.

The rescued people were brought to the Shang police post, where they were provided food, shelter, and medical care before being reunited with their families today, the officials said. (Agencies)