6 Nutritional Tips For Fitness Enthusiasts

Proper training as well as right nutrition are two aspects of a fitness enthusiast’s journey. Eating well is essential to optimise long training hours, recovery as well as performance. The composition and timing of each meal consumed is something you should pay close attention to. Here, we share some nutritional tips that can help you make the most of your workouts:

Focus on Your Macros

Your first and foremost focus should be on attaining the essential macronutrients through your diet. These include protein, carbohydrates, and fats. These are the nutrients that act as a fuel for your body and provide it with the energy it requires to carry out daily activities. There are several natural food sources to attain the same. You can also rely on dietary aid such as protein powder supplements to get the required amounts of the same.

The amounts of intake of these nutrients will vary depending on your fitness goals. For example, an individual who wants to increase endurance would increase the carbs intake. On the other hand, an individual who wants to build strength may rely on increased intake of protein. You can consult a professional nutritionist to determine the right amounts of these nutrients based on your requirements.

Get Enough Micronutrients

Micronutrients refer to the nutrients that are required by the body in comparatively smaller amounts. These include all vitamins and minerals that support particular bodily functions. Vitamin D, calcium and iron are particularly important for individuals with an active lifestyle.

Calcium is important for bone health, maintains enzyme activity, and regulates muscle contraction. Vitamin D is also important for healthy bones, and also enhances the absorption of calcium in the body. Iron is a micronutrient that delivers oxygen to tissues in the body.

For calcium, you can rely on foods like dairy products, leafy green veggies, and various fortified foods. Fortified foods are also available in the market for vitamin D. Nutritional requirements for iron can be fulfilled via the consumption of eggs, lean meat, green leafy vegetables, and fortified grains in their whole form.

Do Not Undermine the Importance of Hydration

Water is essential for your bodily functions. It aids the optimal functioning of your body parts. Ideally, an individual should consume about 2-3 litres of water a day. However, for active individuals, the need for hydration increases because of excess sweating during workouts.

It is also important to maintain the electrolyte balance in your body. Electrolytes move nutrients into and waste out of the cells in your body. These are nutrients present in your blood, tissues, and other fluids in the body. You can consume coconut water or an electrolyte-rich energy drink in order to maintain this balance.

Track Your Calories

Tracking your calories is not a compulsion but helps you make better decisions in terms of nutrients to be consumed. By tracking calories, you will be able to determine whether a particular meal or food item will align with your fitness goals or not.

Individuals who want to lose weight would consume a calorie-deficit diet, that is, a diet where the calories consumed is less than those burnt. Those who want to gain weight should follow a calorie-surplus diet. The term calorie surplus implies that the number of calories consumed should be more than those burnt during a day.

Time Your Meals Properly

Planning your meals in advance will help you save a lot of time and appropriately consume the required nutrients. Knowing what to consume before and after a workout, and for the rest of your meals will help you stay focused on your goals. This will also enable you to steer clear of the cravings for unhealthy snacking, helping you stay on track with your plans.

Get Enough Rest and Recovery Foods

Rest is as important as a good workout and nutrition. It gives your body time to recover from the strenuous workout routine. You can also consume certain recovery foods including whey protein, milk protein, chickpeas, corn, whole wheat, brown rice, and so on. All these foods are rich in Branched-Chain Amino Acids, or BCAA powder, that are known for their properties to help reduce muscle soreness and decrease muscle damage.

Conclusion

To sum it up, you should focus on the consumption of a balanced diet, stay hydrated, get proper rest, and stick to your fitness plan. These will help you make the most out of your efforts in working out, and achieve your goals more efficiently.

Every individual’s nutritional needs depend on a number of factors including age, gender, body type, metabolic rate, lifestyle, and so on. You can consult a professional trainer or nutritionist to draw out a personalised diet plan suitable for your needs.

Have you tried any of these tips? Do share your views on these tips with us in the comments below!