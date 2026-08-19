6 injured as vehicle falls into gorge

Excelsior Correspondent

RAJOURI, Aug 18: At least six persons were injured when a light motor vehicle rolled down into a gorge in Khawas area of Rajouri district on Tuesday.

Reports said the mishap took place when an Eeco vehicle, bearing registration number JK11J-4943, on way to Gunda from Khawas, went out of control at a sharp curve and rolled down into nearly 100 meters deep gorge.

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Soon after the accident, local residents rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation. With the assistance of police personnel, all the injured passengers were rescued and shifted to the Khawas Primary Health Centre for immediate medical aid.

After receiving initial treatment, all the six injured persons were referred to CHC Kalakote for further treatment. Three of the injured were said to be serious.

According to BMO Kalakote, Dr Iqbal Malik those shifted to CHC Kalakote have been identified as Said Mohd, son of Talab Hussain, resident of Gunda; Munni Devi, wife of Chain Singh, resident of Gunda; Shafait, son of Mir Hussain, resident of Gunda; Chain Singh, son of Ami Chand, from Gunda; Mohd Shafi, son of Abdul Aziz from Gundha and Mohd Bashir, son of Salah Mohd, resident of Udhan.

Police and medical teams responded to the incident, while further details regarding the exact cause of accident are awaited.