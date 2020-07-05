6 COVID people die in Kashmir, J&K tally 133

133 including 2 killed militants test +ve

Fayaz Bukhari

Srinagar, July 5: Kashmir reported six deaths of COVID-19 positive persons today taking the Jammu and Kashmir toll to 133 while 133 persons including two militants who were killed in Kulgam yesterday tested positive for Novel Coronavirus in the Valley.

Three among the six deaths include a 60-year-old woman from Shadipora area of Bandipora, a 54-year-old man from Baramulla and a 70-year-old male from Anantnag who died at SKIMS Soura hospital.

The Shadipora woman died this morning due to cardiopulmonary arrest with azotemia and sepsis. She was known case of hypertension, diabetes, CKD , ESRD. She was admitted with pneumonia with encephalopathy.

The 54-year-old man from Baramulla was a case of CLD with bilateral CAP with shock. He was on ventilator and was declared COVID-19 positive last night. He expired this evening.

The 70 year old man from Anantnag was admitted to the SKIMS on July 3 with bilateral pneumonia and Community-Acquired Pneumonia (CAP). His sample for COVID-19 was collected on same day and it tested positive on July 4. He was on NIV support and his attendants had given negative consent for intubation. The patient expired last night. The body was kept in mortuary overnight.

A 40-year-old man from Baramulla died at Chest Diseases hospital Srinagar today. A resident of Sangrama Sopore area of the Northern Kashmir district, he was suffering from bilateral pneumonia. He was shifted from SMHS hospital to CD hospital on June 27.

The two other deaths, one each from Srinagar and Bandipora took place at SMHS hospital.

A 54-year-old man from Gund Jehangir was admitted to the hospital on April 6 and died today with underlying ailments such including hypertension and diabetes.

With these deaths, 133 COVID-19 positive people died in J&K including 119 from the Valley and 14 from Jammu.

Srinagar district with 32 deaths has the highest fatalities followed by Baramulla 23, Kulgam 16, Shopian 13, Anantnag 11, Budgam 9, Jammu 8, Kupwara 7, Pulwama four, Bandipora three, Doda 2 while one death each has been reported from Ganderbal, Poonch, Udhampur, Rajouri and Kathua.

Inspector General of Police Kashmir, Vijay Kumar, today said that two militants who were killed in an encounter at village Arreh area of Kulgam district have tested positive for COVID-19

He said that while carrying out the medico-legal formalities the samples of the killed militants were taken and sent for COVID-19 test. Today, the test reports were received from Chest Diseases Hospital Srinagar and both have tested positive for coronavirus.

The IGP said that dead bodies of the two killed militants shall be carried through protective care ambulance and buried strictly as per COVID-19 protocol at Baramulla.

Principal SKIMS Medical College Bemina, Dr Reyaz Untoo, told Excelsior that 476 samples of district Srinagar were processed at the Virology laboratory and 20 tested positive. He said that 657 COVID-19 positive patients were admitted to the hospital and 543 have been discharged.

Medical Superintendent of SKIMS hospital Soura, Dr Farooq Jan, told Excelsior that 2218 samples were processed at Virology laboratory of the hospital and 42 tested positive. They include 18 from Budgam, nine from Srinagar, three each from Kupwara and Kulgam, two each from Bandipora, Pulwama, Anantnag and Baramulla and one from Shopian.

An official said that 71 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Chest Diseases laboratory in Srinagar including 11 army personnel from Badami Bagh Cantonment Srinagar.