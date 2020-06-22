59 suspected COVID-19 cases admitted since June 20

Rlys’ isolation coaches

NEW DELHI, June 22:

The coronavirus isolation wards set up by the railways have found their first set of patients, with 59 suspected COVID-positive people being admitted at the Mau station in Uttar Pradesh since June 20, officials said on Monday.

Eight of them have already been discharged, they said, adding that as of now, 51 suspected coronavirus patients are admitted in these non-air conditioned coaches of the railways that have been modified into isolation wards.

On June 20, 42 patients were admitted to the isolation ward at Mau, while 17 were taken in on June 21.

As of now, the national transporter has deployed a total of 960 “COVID Care” coaches in five states — Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

In Uttar Pradesh, as many as 372 such coaches have been stationed at 23 locations — Lucknow, Varanasi, Pt Deen Dayal Upadhyay Junction, Agra, Bhadohi, Kanpur, Saharanpur, Faizabad, Mirzapur, Jhansi, Jhansi Workshop, Nakha Jungle, Subedarganj, Gonda, Bhatni, Nautanwa, Bahraich, Manduadih, Farrukhabad, Varanasi City, Mau, Bareilly City and Kasganj. (PTI)