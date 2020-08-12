53 fresh COVID-19 cases in Ladakh

LEH: A total of 53 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported in Ladakh, taking the Union Territory’s tally to 1,770, officials said on Wednesday.

Ladakh accounted for nine coronavirus-related deaths, while 1,255 patients have recovered from the disease since its outbreak in March.

The officials said while 28 fresh cases of the infection were detected in Kargil, 25 were reported in Leh district.

Among the 1,770 cases recorded in Ladakh so far, 931 were reported in Kargil and 839 in Leh, they said, adding that 742 patients (82 per cent) recovered from COVID-19 in Kargil and 513 (61 per cent) in Leh. (AGENCIES)