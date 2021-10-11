53 Fresh Covid-19 Cases in Jammu and Kashmir

JAMMU, Oct 11: Jammu and Kashmir registered 53 new positive cases even as there was no death due to the pathogen in the last 24 hours, officials said on Monday.

Among the fresh cases, nine were reported from Jammu Division and 44 from Kashmir, taking the overall tally to 330586.

There was no death due to the virus. So far 4426—2174 in Jammu and 2252 in Kashmir—have died due to the pathogen, they said. (Agencies)