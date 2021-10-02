Surinder Singh

A fit and active lifestyle is essential for maintaining good health and physique. Indulging in some form of physical activity everyday keeps health ailments like high blood pressure, diabetes and heart conditions at bay. While some may prefer to partake in a rigorous workout regimen, some prefer to sweat it out with sports activities. Others may simply not find the time to spare for a thorough gym workout session and would rather go for a walk.

While a walk may not seem like the kind of workout that would require special equipment or attire, it definitely requires the right footwear, designed solely for the comfort and purpose of walking, so that the wearer does not experience any pain or discomfort while engaging in his exercise routine. Here’s a comprehensive list of top 5 walking shoes for men in 2021, picked out for the ultimate and comfortable walking experience.

Skechers Men’s Go Walk Max-Precision

Skechers Shoes are the perfect amalgamation of flexibility, comfort, seamless construction and lightweight design. Crafted with the advanced Engineered Mesh technology, it is designed to increase breathability and flexibility while providing strength and durability as well. The ultra-soft insole is made of Memory Foam, that gives you a customized cushioning system to elevate more comfort.

These Go Walk Max-Precision Shoes provide the ultimate comfort and support in your walking endeavours and can be purchased from Skechers for an offer price of Rs. 2,579 after a 40% discount on the MRP of Rs. 4,299.

Nike Air Zoom Structure 23

The brand name Nike has been synonymous with fitness and sports for years now. Choose the Nike Air Zoom Shoes for fulfilling your fitness goals on a daily basis. These shoes keep your feet cushioned with a plush and ventilated design. A woven heel provides a secure fit to help keep your feet in place, thereby preventing inadvertent injuries. The Zoom Air Unit in the forefoot offers ample responsive cushioning for a comfortable walking or jogging experience.

Head on to the Nike website to buy this product, where a 19% discount is currently available on the retail price of Rs. 10,295, to grant you a final sale price of Rs. 8,237.

Asics Metrolyte II MX Men’s Athletic Walking Shoes

If you feel your shoes have been weighing you down, choose the Metrolyte shoes – the most lightweight walking shoe model from the house of Asics. Metrolyte Shoes are crafted from a New Material foam sockliner and features a contoured arch with an incredibly plush underfoot experience. Imbibed with the benefits of Ortholite, these shoes include key technologies like Midsole Multi-direction Flex Grooves Specific- Positioning.

You can purchase these comfy shoes to enhance your walking experience from Asics website which is currently offering a stunning 50% rebate on the original price of Rs. 4,499 to ensure you a final discounted price of Rs. 2,249 only.

Reebok Walking Harmony Slip-on Shoes

Another brand name that’s synonymous with fitness solutions is Reebok. Opt for the Reebok Walking Harmony Slip-on shoes for the ultimate comfort and stylish experience. These shoes consist of a knit-textile upper unit which imparts extreme comfort to the wearer and a soft insole that offers additional comfort to the feet. Lined with the MemoryTech Sockliner, it has an EVA outsole and additional support at the heel with ample cushioning.

Reebok offers a massive 50% discount on these walking shoes so that the original price of Rs. 3,299 is further reduced to give you a final price of Rs. 1,649.

Puma Woodstock Slip-on IDP Walking Shoes

Seek the ultimate comfort whilst walking from Puma’s Woodstock Slip-on shoes. Designed to give a sock-like coverage and breathability to your feet, these shoes are the perfect accompaniment to your walking regimen. Experience plush cushioning courtesy the mesh upper and the EVA midsole, to give you the comfortable walking experience.

You can buy these slip-on shoes from Puma for Rs. 2,249 only which is an absolute steal from the original price of Rs. 4,499 only.

Make your daily walking routine an enjoyable and comfortable experience by choosing the right footwear. Invest in a good pair of walking shoes that include excellent traction, breathability and ankle support, and decrease the impact and stress on the feet, thus preventing injury to the feet as well as the rest of the body. Pick out from the top 5 walking shoes as mentioned in the list and turn your walks into a pleasant experience.