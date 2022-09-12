5 Tips For Finding The Best Hotel Deals In Iceland

Iceland has one of the most beautiful landscapes in the world, and that’s the primary reason many travellers flock to the island every year. If you want to take advantage of this natural beauty, but you don’t want to break the bank, these five tips will help you find the best hotel deals in Iceland so you can spend more time enjoying the view and less time stressing about your finances.

Book as far in advance as possible

If you want the best deals for accommodation in Iceland, start looking for hotels as soon as you have your dates set. The sooner you book, the more likely you are to find a great deal. You can always cancel or change your reservation if your plans end up changing. To get the best deals on rooms in Reykjavik during your stay, plan around different events that happen throughout the year like Jólafest (Christmas), Grillfest (summer) and Airwaves Festival (autumn). It’s also worth taking advantage of seasonal rates.

Use special Icelandic online travel agencies

Many people don’t know that there are special online travel agencies that focus solely on Iceland. These agencies often have access to deals that you won’t find anywhere else. They also offer services such as transportation and even excursions, so it’s a great way to make sure your vacation is planned and taken care of before you arrive in the country.

Read reviews on TripAdvisor

TripAdvisor is a great resource for finding out about hotels in Iceland. You can read reviews from other travellers, as well as get an idea of pricing. Plus, you can often find special deals and discounts on TripAdvisor. Another good place to check for hotel information is the official tourism website of Iceland (iceland.is). They have detailed descriptions of each hotel, as well as helpful maps that make it easy to find your way around Reykjavik or Akureyri (the second largest city in Iceland).

Consider alternative locations

Although Reykjavik is the most popular destination in Iceland, there are other great places to stay throughout the country. If you’re willing to venture outside of the city, you can find some amazing deals on hotels. For example, one of the newest resorts in Iceland is located in Þingvellir National Park and it has a five-star rating from travellers. Plus, it’s only 45 minutes away from Reykjavik.

Visit the website of your chosen hotel and click deals