5 things you need to know about Monkeypox- Here’s what experts have to say

New Delhi, July 15: With India reporting its first monkeypox case in Kerala on Thursday and the global outbreak of the disease continues, here’s everything you need to know about the virus.

What is monkeypox?

As per World Health Organization (WHO) it is a viral zoonotic infection caused by the monkeypox virus. It is an illness, which can spread from animals to humans. It can also spread from person to person.

What are the symptoms of monkeypox?

Fever, headache, muscle aches, back pain, low energy and swollen lymph nodes are the most common symptoms of monkeypox.

This is followed or accompanied by the development of a rash which can last for two to three weeks. The rash can be found on the face, palms of the hands, soles of the feet, eyes, mouth, throat, groin, and genital and/or anal regions of the body. The number of lesions can range from one to several thousand.

How does monkeypox spread?

The illness can spread from person to person and also from animal to person.

The illness can spread to people when they come into physical contact with an infected animal. Animal hosts include rodents and primates.

The research on people infected with the virus is still underway and as per WHO, monkeypox spreads from person to person through close contact with someone who has a monkeypox rash, including through face-to-face, skin-to-skin, mouth-to-mouth or mouth-to-skin contact, including sexual contact.

Who is at risk of catching monkeypox?

People who live with or have close contact (including sexual contact) with someone who has monkeypox, or who has regular contact with animals who could be infected, are most at risk.

How can I protect myself and others against monkeypox?

One can reduce the risk of catching monkeypox by limiting close contact with people who have suspected or confirmed monkeypox, or with animals who could be infected.

The contaminated environments need to be cleaned and disinfected. Most importantly, have open conversations with those you come into close contact with (especially sexual contact) about any symptoms you or they may have and keep yourself informed.

Seek medical advice if you think you might have monkeypox and isolate yourselves until tested or evaluated.

Experts say that the virus is found primarily in tropical rainforest areas of Central and West Africa and is occasionally exported to other regions.

“Monkeypox occurs primarily in tropical rainforest areas of Central and West Africa and is occasionally exported to other regions. Monkeypox is caused by the monkeypox virus. It typically presents clinically with fever, rash and swollen lymph nodes. it is most commonly transmitted to people from wild animals such as rodents and primates, but human-to-human transmission also occurs. Typically, up to a tenth of persons suffering from monkeypox may die, with most deaths occurring in younger age groups,” said Founder Director, Ujala Cygnus Group of Hospitals, Dr Shuchin Bajaj.

Another health expert from Paras Hospital described the infection as similar to smallpox.

“Monkeypox virus is a type of viral infection. This is the same type of infection as smallpox used to be. This infection is found in the countries of Africa. If the animals there are infected with this infection, if a human comes in contact with them, then this virus spreads to humans. This virus is also transmitted to humans by coming in contact with a dead animal infected with this virus,” said Senior Consultant- Internal Medicine, Paras Hospital, Dr Rajesh Kumar.

On July 15, India reported the first monkeypox case in the country as samples from a traveller arriving in Kerala from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) three days ago testing positive for the viral disease. (Agencies)