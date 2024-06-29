Five Tank-Bound Army Soldiers Swept Away While Crossing River In Ladakh

Leh, Jun 29: Five soldiers of the Army are feared drowned after they were swept away while crossing a river in a T-72 tank near the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Nyoma-Chushul area in Ladakh early Saturday, officials said.

They said the incident occurred near Mandir Morh, 148 kilometres from here, during an exercise around 1 am.

The T-72 tank with five soldiers on board sank due to flash floods while they were crossing the river, the officials said.

Identified as

1:-Ris MR K Reddy

2:-Dfr Bhupender Negi

3:-LD Akdum Taibam

4:-Hav A Khan (6255 Fd work shop)

5:-Cfn Nagraj P (LRW).

Further details are awaited.