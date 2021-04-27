5 Smart Home Appliances That Makes Home Inviting

Anoop and his wife used to live in a dingy studio. Not because they couldn’t afford a better apartment, but rather because they used to spend the whole day at the office and reach home just to crash in their bed. But now, home is the new office. They shifted to a well-lit spacious apartment. It is not a surprise that everyone including Anoop is spending more on their homes by investing in better decor, smarter appliances and better facilities.

Parvathy Pothan of Smart Home Guide says,” Household appliances have seen a drastic increase in demand since the pandemic, as reported by major ecommerce players. Out of them, dishwashers and robot vacuum cleaners have seen a newfound demand as it makes major household chores very hands-free.”

With the rise in demand for a safe and inviting home, here are some of the must-have smart appliances to make your home more stylish and your daily chores easier

Robot vacuum cleaner

Roomba, developed by MIT are the pioneers in robotic vacuum cleaners. But now, there are versatile and more affordable options available in the market to make life easier. Most of these are capable of dry-vacuuming efficiently. With different modes, mapping capabilities, sophisticated navigation system and high suction efficiency, it is definitely a must-have for any home.

Washing Machine with Smart Connectivity

Everyone has a washing machine at home. But nowadays, brands have upped their game by introducing Wi-fi enabled washing machines with smart capabilities. In washing machines from LG, Samsung etc, one can schedule washing using their mobile phone. Some of the models also have automatic detergent dosing and load sensor which dispenses detergent automatically based on load volume and type of clothes. It also has features to add clothes mid-cycle, which solves one of the major drawbacks of front-load washing machines.

Air Purifiers

As people stay indoors most of the time, now would be a good time to invest in an air purifier. It might be a surprise to many that indoor air pollution is twice the air pollution you encounter outside.

Smart air purifiers from Mi and Dyson purifies the air and as they have wifi connectivity, one can control the air purifier with their mobile. Users can schedule the air purifier, run it on various modes and also check the PM levels on their mobile phone which makes it a ridiculously easy appliance to operate.

Smart Bulbs

Remember the episode where Mr. Bean shoots the bulb in his bedroom as he was too lazy to get up from the bed and switch it off. Fortunately, Mr. Bean will not have to do it anymore as smart bulbs are quite common nowadays. With it, you can control the schedule, brightness and even change the colour of the light.

Smart TVs

Gone are the days when people used to rely just on cable TV content. Nowadays, everyone needs videos of their choice available at their fingertips. Thanks to Netflix, Prime, Youtube and such VOD apps, it is easy to watch what anyone wants. But watching such awesome content on a laptop or mobile doesn’t do justice to the creation. That is why smart TV sales are booming. Though Android is the most common OS of smart TVs, webOS from LG and Tizen from Samsung are more preferred as they are very intuitive, fast and easy to use.

A smart home is not merely sophisticated. It makes things incredibly effortless. Yes, they do cost higher than non-smart appliances. But considering the benefits, they are completely worth it.