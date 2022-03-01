5 Reasons Why Online Gaming is Popular

Over the past ten years, the entertainment landscape has changed substantially.

Instead of going to cinemas, people now watch Netflix at home. Rather than go to restaurants, people order takeout food instead.

And now, billions of us are playing online games every single day. From the US to China, there’s no stopping the explosion of video games – but why is this?

There are lots of reasons why online gaming has become so popular. For readability purposes, this short post has gathered together the top 5 reasons.

1. A Wide Variety of Games

Currently, there are thousands of active development companies around the world that produce some of the world’s most popular games every year.

Naturally, this means there’s a wide variety of games for consumers to choose from, no matter where they live or what their preferences are.

There are puzzle games, battle royales, casino games at jackpot city, and much more to choose from.

Plus, there are tons of devices you can use for gaming, too. Examples include:

PCs

Gaming laptops

PlayStation 5 and XBOX Series X/S

Nintendo Switch

This is one of the main reasons why gaming is so popular: you can customize the experience to your personal preferences.

2. Single Player vs. Multiplayer

In the old days, video games were very limited – and would usually only offer people single player. However, players can now choose between single-player and multiplayer modes on most games, meaning everyone is happy.

For example, a lot of people prefer single-player mode where you get to play against AI, while others prefer the thrill of playing against other real people via multiplayer.

3. Screen Recording and Sharing

Modern smartphones, consoles, and tablets now come with built-in screen recording and sharing options, which makes it incredibly easy for gamers to record and share footage of their gameplay.

Take YouTube as an example of this. Now, if you have a Ps5, you no longer have to buy a capture card to record your gameplay. Instead, all you have to do is activate screen record using your controller, and all of the content will be saved to your storage. From there, you can stick it on a memory stick, drag it on your laptop, and quickly upload it to YouTube.

Essentially, anyone can become a content creator – it’s no longer a hobby reserved for people who can afford expensive recording equipment!

4. Party Chat

Thousands of multiplayer online games now come with party chat modes where friends and randomers can jump into virtual parties together and communicate while the action is taking place. This is great for two reasons: it gives you a greater chance of winning and makes gaming a more social experience.

5. Feel Part of a Community

Lastly, online gaming enables people to feel part of a wider community.

For example, Fortnite is a game that has a huge global following on Twitter and YouTube. Here, you can communicate with fellow fans and discuss all the latest news, updates, and everything else surrounding Fortnite.

This also applies to hundreds of other popular titles, from Pokémon to Call of Duty.