5 militant associates held

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Dec 22: Five militant associates of Hizbul Mujahideen were arrested by security forces in Kupwara today and arms and ammunition were recovered from their possession.

A police spokesman said here that security forces received input about a militant module of Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) active in Kralpora area which was not only helping the militants in providing safe shelter but also other logistics including arms and ammunition.

He said that based on this information, joint team of Police and Army apprehended three militant associates including Abdul Rouf Malik son of Ghulam Mohammad Malik and Altaf Ahmad Payer son of Ghulam Qadir Payer, both residents of Dardsun Kralpora and Riyaz Ahmad Lone son of Mohammad Yousuf Lone of Kralpora.

“During questioning, the trio disclosed about two hideouts constructed for HM outfit on the instructions of a Pakistan based handler Farooq Ahmad Pir alias Nadeem Usmani of Kakroosa Kupwara presently based in PoK where some arms and ammunition had also been concealed,” he said.

He stated that both the hideouts have been unearthed on the disclosure and identification of arrested trio, one AK rifle, two AK magazines, 119 AK ammunition, one pistol, one pistol magazine, four pistol rounds, six hand grenades, one IED, two detonators, two wire bundles and a 100 litre water tank have been recovered from the hideouts.

He said that the trio also received Rs 6 lakh cash in June 2022 which was meant to procure material for construction of hideouts and procuring of arms and ammunition and Rs 64,000 out of this Rs 6 lakhs has also been recovered.

Two more militant associates including Abdul Majeed Beigh son of Ghulam Mohammad Beigh, resident of Humhama Budgam and another from Bandipora who have been actively supporting the trio in their activities have also been detained for investigation.

The associates were also being handled by one more handler Fayaz Geelani of Budgam presently based in PoK.

The arrested group in addition to providing logistic support, arms and ammunition and other facilities for the commission of militant activities was also tasked to select targets for militants in the Valley and also radicalize more youth to join militancy.

A case (FIR No. 98/2022 under relevant sections of UA(P) Act) has been registered in Police Station Kralpora and investigation taken up. “More arrests and recoveries cannot be ruled out in the case,” he added.