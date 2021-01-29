5 members of family fell unconscious after consuming herbs in Kashmir

BARAMULLA: Panic gripped Kupwara village after five members of a family, including a woman and two minors, felt unconscious after they consumed some forest herbs at their home, official sources said on Friday.

They said family members identified as 50-year-old Abdul Gafar Khan, Javed Ahmad Khan (36), Masooda Begum (35) Basit Majeed (12) and Hamid Majeed (10) had consumed some forest herbs. However, immediately after consuming the herbs, all of them felt unconscious.

Later, neighbours and other relatives immediately shifted them to Sub District Hospital (SDH), Kralpora from where they were District Hospital, Handwara.

Police have registered a case and initiated proceedings, they, said adding that initial investigation suggest that they might have consumed some poisonous herbs.