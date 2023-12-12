5 Medi-cities, 7 colleges approved in JK: Minister

Rajya Sabha Question Hour

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 12: The Minister of State for Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Dr. Bharati Pravin Pawar while replying to a question by MP Rajya Sabha, Gulam Ali Khatana stated that approval has been accorded by UT of J&K for the establishment of five Medicities in J&K including two at Jammu, two at Pulwama and one at Srinagar while seven medical colleges at Doda, Kathua, Rajouri, Anantnag, Baramulla, Handwara and Udhampur have been approved in the UT of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Minister of State for H&FW, said under Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojna (PMSSY), establishment of two All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), one at Vijaypur in Jammu and another at Awantipora in Kashmir have been approved for the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir. She said 92% of civil construction work of AIIMS, Vijaypur, Jammu has been completed. Faculty/non-faculty posts have been sanctioned for AIIMS, Vijaypur, Jammu, out of which 549 have been filled up. One MRI machine has been delivered at AIIMS Vijaypur, Jammu, she added.

Forty four per cent of civil construction work of AIIMS Awantipora, Kashmir has been completed. Under the Centrally Sponsored Scheme (CSS) of ‘establishment of new medical colleges attached with existing district/ referral hospitals’, setting up of seven new medical colleges at Doda, Kathua, Rajouri, Anantnag, Baramulla, Handwara and Udhampur in UT have been approved till date on cost sharing in the ratio of 90:10 between the Centre and State and all of these are functional, she said.

The Minister further said that as per the scheme guidelines, planning, execution and commissioning of the projects and operation and recruitment of staff for the approved Government Medical Colleges is the responsibility of UT of J&K.

Under National Programme for Prevention and Management of Trauma and Burns Injuries, establishment of Trauma care facilities has been approved for four hospitals including MMAM District Hospital, Anantnag, Trauma Hospital, Ramban, Doda, Government District Hospital, Udhampur and District Hospital, Kupwara.

MP Gulam Ali Khatana has asked for the current status of the newly established AIIMS and Government Medical Colleges (GMCs) in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K), the availability of trained staff to operate medical equipment in these AIIMS/GMCs, the number of MRI and CT Scan machines available in AIIMS/GMCs in J&K, the number of referral cases from district hospitals and new GMCs to AIIMS/GMCH Jammu/Srinagar, the number of trauma centers between Batote and Doda in Jammu and Kashmir, the current staff position in J&K AIIMS/GMCs, whether there are any ongoing plans to address potential staff shortages in these medical institutions and the status of Medi-cities in Jammu and Kashmir.