5 KU Employees Suspended Over Altercation In Campus; Probe Ordered

SRINAGAR, Nov 30: Five employees of the Kashmir University have been placed under suspension following an altercation over a “minor” car mishap on the campus, officials said.

According to an order issued by KU’s General Administration Department on Wednesday, November 29, Riyaz Ahmad Rather, Assistant Xerox Operator, Department of Chemistry; Mohammad Shafi Rather, Orderly, Dean Education Office; Irfan Rather, Helper, Construction Division and Aquib Ahmad Wani, Helper, Directorate of Distance Education have been placed under suspension “pending inquiry in the matter”.

Sources said the altercation took place when vehicles of Riyaz and Aquib had a minor collision outside the Allama Iqbal Library when the University had closed for the day, at around 4.30pm Wednesday. Soon, the altercation took an ugly turn while other two employees also joined the fistfight, which was caught on camera by many passer-by students and employees.

“It was a scene of utter hooliganism which didn’t augur well with the University settings. Many students sought action against the employees for setting a bad precedent,” said an official privy to the incident.

He said such episodes could have a negative impact on the psyche of students, besides tarnishing the image of the University in the eyes of the public.

“The VC directed strict action against the employees over hooliganism and indiscipline, leading to their suspension. An inquiry committee has been set up to further probe into the matter and recommend future course of action,” the official said.

This is for the second time an on-campus altercation was caught on camera, much to the embarrassment of the University.

Last year, two senior professors of the University resorted to fistfighting in front of students, forcing the University to relieve them from headship of their respective assignments. (KNO)