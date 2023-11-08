5 hostages of Hamas are free, offering some hope to families of more than 200 still captive

JERUSLAEM, Nov 7: Five hostages of Hamas are free, offering some hope to the families of more than 200 others snatched in southern Israel during the militants’ deadly rampage on October 7.

But the families of those still in captivity have questions, such as why progress has been so slow, why some and not others are being released and whether Israel’s punishing bombardment of the Gaza Strip puts their loved ones in danger.

Israel on October 30 announced its first hostage rescue — that of army Pvt. Ori Megidish.

Hamas had earlier released Americans Judith Raanan, 59, and her daughter, Natalie, 18. Also let go were Yocheved Lifshitz, 85, along with Nurit Cooper, 79. Their husbands remain in captivity.

Hamas has said it would let the others go in return for thousands of Palestinian prisoners held by Israel, which has dismissed the offer.

Here are stories of some of the more than 200 still held.

“It’s a pity that we did not bring water with us,” 3-year-old Geffen told her father, Alon Gat, as they hid in brush from Hamas militants for 18 hours on the morning of October 7.

The two, along with Alon’s wife and Geffen’s mother, Yarden Roman, had been dragged into a car at Kibbutz Be’eri when Hamas attackers showed up. The family made a run for it under fire just before they crossed into the nearby Gaza Strip, Yarden’s brother, Gili, said during a recent visit to New York in support of hostages taken in the monthlong war.

Alon, who ran faster as he carried Geffen, emerged with their daughter from a small forest when he thought it was safe. On foot, the two made it back to Be’eri, where Israeli soldiers had arrived. The last Alon saw of his wife, she was hiding behind a tree as he fled with their child, Gili Roman said via Zoom.

The family believes Yarden deliberately lagged behind to give her family a better chance to get away.

Yarden’s sister-in-law, Carmel Gat, is also missing and Yarden’s mother-in-law, Kinneret Gat, was murdered at the kibbutz, Gili said.

To 36-year-old Yarden, family is everything, her brother said. She is also dedicated to her work as a physical therapist specializing in elder care.

“She is very timid and mostly introvert. She’s open and fun and communicative, mostly with our own small circle of family and friends,” Gili said.

Yarden is also an avid rock climber. “She did a lot of hikes around the world,” he said. “When we grew up, she was the tomboy.”

The two, with two other siblings, are dual citizens of Israel and Germany. Alon, a tour guide, and Yarden and Geffen had lived at Be’eri until recently.

“They left the kibbutz just in the beginning of September because Yarden was not willing to live under the missile attacks anymore. She couldn’t accept the breaches of security,” Gili said.

Alon and Yarden stashed their belongings in Tel Aviv with Yarden’s father, then took off on a three-week caravan trip through South Africa with Gili and other loved ones. Said Gili: “We came back just a day before it happened.” (AP)