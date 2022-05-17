5 fresh COVID-19 cases in J&K

Srinagar, May 17: Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday recorded five fresh COVID-19 cases that took its tally to 4,54,153, officials said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 4,752.

Of the fresh cases, three were reported from Jammu district and two from Srinagar district, the officials said.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the union territory stands at 50. So far, 4,49,351 people have recovered from the viral disease, they said. (Agencies)