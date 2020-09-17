5 die of COVID in Kashmir, 682 test +ve

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Sept 17: Five people died in Kashmir due to COVID-19 today while 682 fresh cases of novel Coronavirus were reported from the Valley taking the total infected people to 59711 in J&K.

The deaths in Kashmir include a 95-year-old woman from Bandipora, a 65-year-old from Pirbagh, a 62-year-old woman from Lal Bazar, a man from Chewdara Beerwa and a 73-year-old man from Tral area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

With these deaths, 954 people have lost lives to the virus in Jammu and Kashmir including 755 from Valley.

Kashmir reported 682 fresh cases of novel Coronavirus today taking the total infected people to 59711 in Jammu and Kashmir.

Those who tested positive include 233 cases from Srinagar, Budgam 89, Baramulla 53, Pulwama 28, Anantnag 78, Kupwara 47, Bandipora 55, Kulgam 14, Ganderbal 75 and Shopian 10.

Among these cases, there are four pregnant woman besides 51 Army personnel from BB Cantt Srinagar.

There are four cases from BSF and 10 from CRPF.

An official said that 270 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and were discharged from various hospitals in the Kashmir Valley.