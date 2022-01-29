5 die of COVID in J&K, 4175 new cases; recoveries in Jammu remain more than positives

Shops, business establishments remain closed

*29 JKBL officials, 6 from IIT, more in Sectt test +ve

Sanjeev Pargal/Fayaz Bukhari

JAMMU/SRINAGAR/LEH, Jan 29: Five persons died of COVID-19 and 4175 tested positive in Jammu and Kashmir today while the UT of Ladakh recorded 188 fresh cases.

Three deaths and 1363 cases were registered in Jammu while two casualties and 2818 cases were reported from Kashmir.

For third consecutive day today, daily recoveries (1814) exceeded fresh positive cases bringing down number of active cases in Jammu division to 10656.

Twenty nine more employees of Jammu and Kashmir Bank have tested positive for the virus. They include 24 from Vijaypur branch in Samba district and five from Canal Road branch in Jammu. A number of Jammu and Kashmir Bank employees are regularly testing positive but majority of them are asymptomatic.

Six more from IIT Jammu have also been found infected during testing for pathogen.

Nearly a dozen more officials from Civil Secretariat, the seat of the Government, have tested COVID positive from the Departments like Science and Technology, National Informatics Centre (NIC), General Administration Department (GAD), Home Department and Assembly Secretariat etc.

Ten persons reported positive for the virus at Narwal Sabzi Mandi this morning.

Ten pilgrims of holy cave shrine of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Ji tested positive for COVID-19 during random testing on their arrival at Katra Railway Station.

Twelve from District Hospital Udhampur also tested positive.

Among three COVID fatalities in Jammu division today, one each were reported from Jammu, Udhampur and Samba districts.

A 32-year-old man hailing from village Moungri in Udhampur district and 93-year-old man from Barnai in Jammu died of co-morbidities and COVID-19 in the Government Medical College (GMC) Jammu today while a 65-year-old woman belonging to village Kohlpur in Ramgarh tehsil of Samba district died of ailments and virus at the Military Hospital Satwari.

Among 1363 COVID positive cases in Jammu region today, 653 were reported from Jammu district followed by 186 in Doda, 145 Ramban, 104 Udhampur, 99 Kathua, 55 Samba, 49 Poonch, 34 Rajouri, 25 Reasi and 13 in Kishtwar district.

As against 1363 new cases, 1814 persons recovered from the virus leaving number of active positive cases in Jammu region to 10656.

Number of Coronavirus cases in the region has gone up to 1,55,103. Among them, 1,42,176 have recovered from the virus while there were 2271 casualties.

The fatalities include 1196 in Jammu district, 245 Rajouri, 159 Kathua, 144 Udhampur, 140 Doda, 121 Samba, 107 Poonch, 69 Ramban and 45 each in Reasi and Kishtwar districts.

District Magistrate Jammu Anshul Garg today declared six more areas as micro-Containment Zones after COVID positive cases were reported from there.

The areas include Lane near H No. 45 Sector 5 near Asian Medical Chemist Shop in Trikuta Nagar, Lane near Rahat Hospital at Bathindi, Lane near H No. 122 Sector 11 near Khalsa Chowk in Nanak Nagar, Lane near H No. 89 near Shangrila Public School in Sarwal, Lane near H No. 8A near Asha Bhawan at Roop Nagar and Lane near H No. 16 near NSM School at Bohri.

The Union Territory of Ladakh today reported 188 new COVID positive cases including 125 in Leh district and 63 in Kargil.

Ladakh now has 1295 active positive cases—970 in Leh and 325 in Kargil.

Corona count in Ladakh stood at 25536. Of them, 24018 have been treated while there were 223 casualties—164 in Leh and 59 in Kargil.

Meanwhile, shops and business establishments except that of essential commodities remained closed in most parts of Jammu today as part of weekly lockdown. Transport was also very less on the roads.

Lockdown will also continue on Sunday.

However, the Government offices functioned normally.

The Government has declared weekend lockdown from 2 pm every Friday to 6 am Monday to break the chain of Coronavirus. However, yesterday, shops and business establishments remained open in Jammu throughout the day. Late in the evening, Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Arun Gupta had reached an agreement with Divisional Commissioner Raghav Langar that shops and business establishments will close on Saturday and Sunday as part of the weekly lockdown.

The administration has assured the Chamber of Commerce and Industry that the UT Government will take a decision on weekend lockdown keeping in view the concerns of the traders so that their business doesn’t suffer.

Meanwhile, Kashmir today reported 2,812 fresh cases of COVID-19 while two persons infected with the virus succumbed.

Those who tested positive include 892 from Srinagar, 475 from Baramulla, 127 from Budgam, 153 from Pulwama, 436 from Kupwara, 234 from Anantnag, 131 from Bandipora, 44 from Ganderbal, 292 from Kulgam and 28 Shopian.

As per officials figures, 97,797 positive cases including 896 deaths and 84,027 recoveries are from Srinagar, 35,776 including 300 deaths and 29,750 recoveries are from Baramulla, 32,890 including 29,520 recoveries and 226 deaths are from Budgam, 17,902 including 16,750 recoveries and 199 deaths are from Pulwama, 19,635 including 171 deaths and 18,167 recoveries are from Kupwara, 21,426 including 18,547 recoveries and 216 deaths are from Anantnag, 13,118 cases including 11,787 and 118 deaths are from Bandipora, 13,181 including 11,865 recoveries and 84 deaths are from Ganderbal, 15,352 including 12,976 recoveries and 118 deaths are from Kulgam and 6,080 including 5,824 recoveries and 59 deaths are from Shopian.

The number of cases in Kashmir division has reached 2,73,157 including 2,39,213 recoveries and 2,381 deaths.

The number of active cases in Jammu and Kashmir are 42,219 including 31,563 from Kashmir division.

With 7,107 more recoveries, the tally of total recoveries in Jammu and Kashmir has reached 381,389 which is 89.05 percent of the total cases.