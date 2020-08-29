5 die of COVID-19 in Kashmir, J&K toll 691

322 fresh +ve cases in Valley

Fayaz Bukhari

Srinagar, Aug 29: Five COVID-19 patients died in Kashmir today taking the death toll in Jammu and Kashmir to 691 while Valley recorded 332 fresh cases of Coronavirus, increasing the total number of positive cases to 36,377.

Five COVID-19 patients who died today include a 41-year-old woman from Alamgari Bazar Srinagar, a 65-year-old-woman from Kanipora Budgam, a 56-year-old man from Shaikh Zoo Ganderbal, a 75-year-old man from Khangund Tral and a 75-year-old man from Mandoora Tral.

A COVID patient, 41-year-old woman from Alamgari Bazar Srinagar who was admitted on 19th August to SKIMS died today.

A patient, 65-year-old-woman from Kanipora in district Budgam who was admitted on 14th August to Chest Diseases Hospital in Srinagar died today.

A patient, 56-year-old man from Shaikh Zoo village in Ganderbal who was admitted with Chronic Kidney Disease to SMHS hospital in Srinagar died today and tested positive through Rapid Antigen Test.

An official from Tral said a patient from Khangund Tral who was admitted a few days before and kept in administrative quarantine died today while a patient from Mandoora Tral who was also in quarantine died today.

With five more deaths in Kashmir, the death toll in Jammu and Kashmir has reached to 691 including 631 from Kashmir division.

Kashmir recorded 332 fresh cases of Coronavirus, taking the total number of positive cases to 36,377.

Those who tested positive in Kashmir include 102 from Srinagar, 18 Baramulla, 22 Pulwama, 36 Budgam, 22 Anantnag, 49 Bandipora, 31 Kupwara, 12 Kulgam, 12 Shopian and 28 from Ganderbal.

As per officials figures, 9,025 positive cases including 217 deaths and 7,211 recoveries are from Srinagar, 2,784 including 99 deaths and 2,169 recoveries are from Baramulla, 2,565 including 2,061 recoveries and 48 deaths are from Pulwama, 2,427 including 1,708 recoveries and 58 deaths are from Budgam, 2,276 including 49 deaths and 1,727 recoveries are from Anantnag, 2,105 including 1,362 recoveries and 25 deaths are from Shopian, 2,045 cases including 1,377 and 46 deaths are from Kupwara, 1,907 including 1,670 recoveries and 35 deaths are from Kulgam, 1,690 including 1,545 recoveries and 28 deaths are from Bandipora and 1,371 including 855 recoveries and 20 deaths are from Ganderbal.

Srinagar district alone has 9,025 positive cases which is more than the total number of positive cases in Jammu division where total cases are 8,182.

The total number of positive cases in Kashmir division have reached 28,195 including 21,715 recoveries.

With 648 more recoveries, the tally of total recoveries in Jammu and Kashmir has reached 28,020 which is 77.02 percent of the total cases.

Out of 943,981 number of samples, 907,604 tested negative while 36,377 were positive. Among them 7,672 are active and 28,020 persons have recovered.