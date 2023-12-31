5-day Vibrant Bhaderwah Winter Festival concludes

Excelsior Correspondent

DODA, Dec 31: The Vibrant Bhaderwah Festival, a symbol of cultural splendour and winter charm in the Chenab Valley, culminated in a spectacular New Year’s Eve celebration.

This grand finale was marked by the sensational performance of Punjabi star Kaka. Thanks to the collaborative efforts of the Directorate of Tourism Jammu, the District Administration Doda, the Academy of Art, Culture and Language, and the Bhaderwah Development Authority for organizing such a Vibrant festival give a big leap to the tourism in the District.

The festival, which unfolded against the enchanting backdrop of Bhaderwah Fort, reached its pinnacle with Kaka’s exhilarating performance, captivating an audience of over one lakh tourists. His dynamic presence against the snow-clad scenery created a magical blend of modern rhythm and traditional celebration, leaving attendees spellbound.

With the guidance of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, the leadership of Secretary Tourism Abid Rashid and management of DC Doda Harvinder Singh, the festival witnessed an unprecedented influx of over one lakh tourists. Bhaderwah Fort, illuminated beautifully, became a beacon of cultural fusion, hosting a range of activities from traditional dances to the inauguration of a state-of-the-art cineplex.

The festival also featured a mini film theatre where attendees enjoyed the latest releases, including ‘Sam Bahadur’, ‘Tiger-3′, and ’12th Fail’. During intermissions, the public had the opportunity to watch inspiring success stories of the district’s popular personalities, adding an enriching layer to the celebration.

The highlight of the event was the mesmerizing fireworks display at midnight, signifying the end of the festival and the beginning of 2024. The New Year’s Eve party at Bus Stand Bhaderwah, featuring Kaka’s performance, was a testament to the joyous spirit of the festival.

The Directorate of Tourism Jammu, in collaboration with the District Administration Doda, the Academy of Art, Culture and Language, and the Bhaderwah Development Authority, extended its heartfelt gratitude to the local public, tourists, media men, and stakeholders. Their participation and support were instrumental in the successful realization of the Vibrant Bhaderwah Festival. This event not only showcased the natural beauty and cultural heritage of Bhaderwah but also marked its emergence as a dynamic hub of tourism in the Chenab Valley, blending tradition with modernity.

In his message, Abid Rashid, Secretary Tourism, has reiterated that the department is committed and continuing its efforts to tap into the untapped tourism potential of the Bhaderwah and other less known tourist destinations in the UT. He said that the aim of holding such kind of festivals is to promote local culture, traditions, and to tap the tourism potential of the areas otherwise bestowed by nature with natural scenic and serene surroundings. The department is also promoting homestays to meet out the shortage of tourism infrastructure and to create livelihood for the locals, he added.

Deputy Commissioner Doda, S. Harvinder Singh, has expressed his keen interest in encouraging the tourism sector in the district to create livelihood opportunities in the district and to give the district, particularly Bhaderwah, its due share in the tourism map of the county. He affirmed that all the measures shall be taken to improve the tourism infrastructure in the district.

Joint Director Tourism Sunaina Mehta has announced that Bhaderwah has been earmarked as wedding destination and a site for Mice tourism. She informed that this year till date more than 5 lakh tourists visited Bhaderwah, which talks itself about the progress made by the region in the tourism sector.