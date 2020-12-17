5 Corona casualties in Jammu

Ex Minister, wife, 12 in RS Pura test +ve

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 17: Five persons died of COVID-19 in Jammu region and 152 including a former Minister and his wife tested positive while 216 others recovered from the virus.

Former Minister and Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party leader Zulfkar Choudhary and his wife, who was a candidate of the Apni Party for District Development Council (DDC) elections in one of the constituencies in Budhal in Rajouri district, today tested positive for Coronavirus.

Twelve persons reported positive for pathogen in RS Pura and two in Bishnah in Jammu district.

Of five fatalities, three were reported in Jammu district and one each in Reasi and Rajouri districts.

An 85-year-old man from Kanak Mandi and 70-year-old from Nanak Nagar, who were co-morbid and positive for Coronavirus, died in the Government Medical College (GMC) Jammu while 70-year-old man from Jourian succumbed to multiple ailments and virus in Narayana Hospital Katra.

A 49-year-old man from Mahore in Reasi district died of ailments and pathogen in PGI Chandigarh while 82-year-old man from village Kalideh in Sunderbani tehsil of Rajouri district breathed his last at Community Health Centre (CHC) Sunderbani because of co-morbidities and COVID-19.

Five more casualties have taken Jammu region’s Corona toll to 665, the highest being 339 in Jammu district, 60 Doda, 54 each Udhampur and Rajouri, 47 Kathua, 34 Samba, 22 Poonch, 21 each Kishtwar and Ramban and 13 in Reasi district.

Among 152 persons, who tested positive for COVID-19 in Jammu region, 98 belonged to Jammu district, 12 Kathua, 10 Udhampur, nine Rajouri, eight Doda, six Ramban, five Samba and two each in Kishtwar and Reasi districts. Poonch district didn’t report any Corona case today.

Of 216 persons, who recovered from the virus, 82 were from Jammu district followed by 45 Udhampur, 26 Kishtwar, 21 each Doda and Ramban, 11 Rajouri and 10 in Kathua district. No recoveries were reported from Samba, Poonch and Reasi districts.

Jammu region now has 48093 Corona cases. Of them, 1991 are active positives while 45437 have recovered from the virus.

Meanwhile, the Union Territory of Ladakh today reported five new Coronavirus cases including four in Leh district and one in Kargil taking total number of cases to 9243. Of them, only 498 are active positives as 8622 have recovered. There have been 123 casualties in Ladakh including 80 in Leh and 43 in Kargil.