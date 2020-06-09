5.5 lakh COVID-19 cases in Delhi by July 31 possible, community transmission is on: scientists

NEW DELHI: Mathematical models of the progression of COVID-19 show it would be “possible” for Delhi to have 5.5 lakh cases by the end of July, several scientists said on Tuesday, and stated that community transmission of the disease may have started a while ago.

Warning of more trouble ahead, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said the number of COVID-19 cases could surge to 5.5 lakh by July 31, up from about 30,000 on Tuesday. India’s tally has crossed 2,66,000.

“The model that I used for India found that there could be around 8-10 lakh cases in India by mid or end of July. So it won’t be surprising to get to those figures (5.5 lakh) in Delhi,” said Samit Bhattacharya, mathematics professor and researcher at the School of Natural Sciences at Shiv Nadar University.

“Delhi getting around 5.5 lakh cases by end July might be possible as the number of cases is growing,” Bhattacharya said. (AGENCIES)