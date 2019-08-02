4th orbit raising manoeuvre of Chandrayaan-2 successful, all spacecraft parameters norma: ISRO

BENGALURU: India’s Chandrayaan-2 continued its voyage to the Moon with the spacecraft’s orbit around the Earth being raised on Friday for the fourth time since its launch last month and all its parameters are normal, space agency ISRO said.

The fourth orbit raisingmanoeuvre was performed “successfully today as planned using onboard propulsion system for a firing duration of 646 seconds,” the city-headquartered Indian Space Research Organisation said in a statement here.

The next orbit raising operation is scheduled on August 6.

The 3,850-kg three-module Chandrayaan-2 was launched on July 22 into an eliptical orbit around the Earth with the aim

of landing a rover in the uncharted Lunar South Pole on September 7, marking a giant leap in the country’s space programme. (AGENCIES)