4G Services restored in Udhampur, Ganderbal

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 16: There is good news for the people from Udhampur and Ganderbal districts of Jammu and Kashmir as the Government tonight restored the 4G mobile Internet service in these two districts.

Official sources said that high-speed mobile Internet services were restored on trial basis in one district each in Kashmir and Jammu regions after the period of over one year. The facility had been suspended by the Union Government on August 4, 2019, a day before the announcement of abrogation of Article 370 and creation of Union Territories of J&K and Ladakh.

The resumption of 4G Internet services on mobile devices came days after the Centre had informed the Supreme Court that a Special Committee looking into the matter, was considering allowing the facility on trial basis in two districts of the Union Territory of J&K. After successful trial, it may consider restoration of services in some more districts in near future.

As per the order of the Home department of Jammu and Kashmir, the high-speed mobile data services is being restored in Ganderbal district of Kashmir and Udhampur of Jammu region at 9 pm tonight. The order shall remain valid till September 8 next month, it said.

The order further said that high-speed Internet will be provided to post-paid subscribers while pre-paid customers would be able to enjoy the benefit of the services only after completing the verification process.

The rest of Jammu and Kashmir will enjoy only 2G services, the order of the Home department said .

The Internet services were snapped in J&K before the Centre’s announcement on August 5 last year that the special status of the State would be abrogated and it would be split into two Union Territories. The people of J&K and specially the students, suffered a lot during last one year due to suspension of this service. Many political, social, trade and student organizations raised voice strongly demanding restoration of 4G internet service. Later, low-speed (2G) Internet services were restored in Jammu and Kashmir by the Government.