Samba/Jammu, Jul 24: As many as 49 rounds of live ammunition was recovered by locals from a well in Jammu and Kashmir’s Samba district , officials said.

While cleaning a well, locals found 49 rounds in the Bain Galad border village, they said.

They informed the police and the BSF, which took custody of the ammunition and started investigation into it. (Agencies)