46 dead, 41 injured in massive fire in Taiwan

Taipei [Taiwan], Oct 14: The death toll from a massive fire in an apartment building in Taiwan’s Kaohsiung has mounted to 46.

According to Taiwan News, 41 people have suffered injuries.

The fire broke out in Chengzhongcheng Building in Kaohsiung’s Yancheng District on Wednesday night.

The Kaohsiung City Fire Department was able to extinguish the fire by 7 a.m. They retrieved 87 people, including 14 who lost vital signs and were later declared dead, 32 found dead at the scene and 41 who suffered minor injuries, reported CNA.

The building is reported partially commercial and partially residential.

The conflagration erupted on the ground floor and soon caught the whole building on fire.

The local authorities said that over 100 people lived in the residential apartments and the majority of them were senior citizens who face difficulties leaving the building, Xinhua reported.

The rescue operation is underway. (Agencies)