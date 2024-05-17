409 Police Personnel Detached From Courts In J&K, Directed To Parent Units

JAMMU, May 17: In a significant move, 409 police personnel have been detached from various courts across the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and directed to report to their parent units immediately.

The directive, issued by the Police Headquarters, prohibits any further attachment or deployment of police personnel in courts without prior approval. Furthermore, all unit heads are mandated to submit detailed reports on the work done by the detached personnel during their tenure in the courts within fifteen days.

