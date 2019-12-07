404 J&K youth join Indian Army’s JKLI regiment

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Dec 7: On completing one year of strenuous training, latest batch of 404 soldiers from J&K today graduated during a jam-packed passing out parade held here. The batch is a part of Indian Army’s Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry regiment

The parade was reviewed by GOC 15 Corps Lt Gen KJS Dhillon and was also attended by the parents of the soldiers besides number of civil and military officers.

Speaking during the passing out parade, Lt Gen Dhillon said that Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry Regiment has stood against all the odds and are known for their valiance and courage.

“Subedar Muhammad Ilyas who belonged to the Jammu and Kashmir Light Infatry even after retiring from the services was serving the nation and on December 3 when a snow avalanche hit Tangdar, he helped in saving one life and also helped in rescuing others; the soldiers of this regiment are brave,” he said.

He congratulated the soldiers for the immaculate parade and impressed upon selfless services towards the nation. He praised their contribution towards encouraging more and more youth from J&K to come forward and join security forces. He also highlighted the vital role played by their parents in motivating their wards to join the noble profession.

A recruit, Rahul Khajuri from Kathua district, who after the passing out parade transformed into a rifleman, said that he was happy to finally be a rifleman.

Another, Shubham Kumar from Nowshera said that he had a dream of becoming a soldier since childhood. “I can even die for my nation and I am determined to exterminate the terrorism,” he said.