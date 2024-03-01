‘400 Plus For Modi’ Is Common People’s Demand: Dr Jitendra

Jaunpur (UP), Mar 1 : “400 plus for Modi” is common people’s demand, Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh today said.

It is not only the BJP worker appealing for 400 plus mandate, but the common citizen of India who wants a third term for Narendra Modi to lead India in the Amritkaal, he said.

The Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology; MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh was interacting with the media on the sidelines of a meeting with party workers in Jaunpur, Uttar Pradesh.

In the last two terms Prime Minister Narendra Modi has emerged as the tallest leader today, his word is heard with respect and awe by Heads of State across the world and because of him India’s stature has grown and India’s word is being taken seriously at the high table in all international fora, said Dr Jitendra Singh.

PM Modi’s out-of-the-box decisions have given a push to different sectors including Space, Railways, Roads, Infrastructure and Electronics-Communication, and which has posted India’s economy from 11th rank to 5th largest economy and is now on the verge of occupying 3rd rank, the Union Minister said.

“In 2014, when PM Modi took over, India stood as the world’s tenth largest economy. In less than ten years, we jumped to 5th position. Hopefully this year it will emerge as the 4th largest economy and during PM Modi’s 3rd term, India will be the world’s 3rd largest economy, marching on to become the No.1 economy by 2047,” he said.

During Financial Year 2023-24, Indian economy grew at 6 percent plus for the third successive year even as the global economy struggles to grow at around 3 percent. We are the third-largest fintech economy in the world after the USA and the UK, he said.

Dr Jitendra Singh said, India has the 3rd largest Start-up Ecosystem globally and is home to the fastest-growing unicorns. “From just about 350 StartUps in the year 2014, StartUps in India grew over 300 times in over nine years. After PM Modi gave the clarion call ‘StartUp India, Stand Up India’ from the ramparts of the Red Fort in his Independence Day address and rolled out the special StartUp scheme in 2016, today we have over 1,30,000 Startups, besides more than 110 Unicorns,” he said.

Dr Jitendra Singh said, PM Modi unleashed India’s Space research by opening up the hitherto conservative and secluded sector. India has literally reached for the moon and beyond with the twin feats of Chardyaan-3 and Aditya L1 solar mission in the last year alone. Within a short span of just about four years, the number of Space Startups has gone up from a mere single digit to over three digits.

Dr Jitendra Singh said, in the Global Innovation Index we ranked 81 in 2014, we have jumped 41 places, today we are No. 40 in the world.

“India of 2024 is ready to take a giant leap, backed by its scientific acumen and technological prowess,” he said.

With India scaling global benchmarks, it is not only the clout that India is wielding across the globe today, but also the prosperity that is benefiting the people, said Dr Jitendra Singh. As India entered the Amrit Kaal marking the 75th year of Independence, the Youth is the centre of focus of the Modi Government by empowering the Amrit-Peedhi, he said.

“The youth today have turned entrepreneurs, setting up their own Startups and providing hundreds of jobs. 23 lakh direct and indirect jobs have been created by tech Startups in 2017-21,” he said.

Dr Jitendra Singh further said, a recruitment drive for 10 lakh Central government jobs was fulfilled by the Modi Government under the Rozgar Mela. The youth are also being given an opportunity to serve in the Armed Forces under the Agnipath scheme. “The focus has not been just to create employment but also to build entrepreneurship, transforming the youth from job seekers to job creators,” he said.

“The Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra has been a tremendous success based on the principle of Jan Bhagidari and ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas’. IEC vans are fulfilling Modi ki Guarantee, ensuring 100 percent saturation of the 17-18 major flagship schemes introduced in the last 10 years for socio-economic upliftment of the weaker and marginalised sections of society such as Ayushman card, PM SVANidihi, Jan Dhan Yojana, PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, Ujjwala Yojana, PM Awas Yojana, Jal Jeevan Mission, ODF Plus status etc,” he said, adding, “All that we need to do is to make the people aware that all of this is for their benefit and for the benefit of their children.”

Dr Jitendra Singh said ‘Seva, Sushasan, Garib Kalyan’ have been the hallmark of Good Governance during the last ten years of Modi Government. Common people are also reaping benefits of welfare schemes with the elimination of middlemen through DBT and JAM, he said.

“The past decade has been dedicated to bring about development which is inclusive, progressive and sustainable. The government under the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has been steadfast in its commitment of creating equity and opportunity for all citizens. PM Modi has brought the politics of development – Vikasvaad – into the mainstream, making it the focal point around which political discourse and policy action now revolves,” he said.

Dr Jitendra Singh said, the Modi Government has been running the world’s largest free foodgrain distribution scheme ‘PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana’ since the Covid pandemic began, benefitting 80 crore people. It has been extended for another five years.

Dr Jitendra Singh said, with a view to Women Empowerment, the Modi Government has been guided by the principle of ‘Suvidha, Suraksha, Samman’.

He said, schemes such as MUDRA Yojana in which 68% of loans have been extended to amounting to more than 27 crore women have enabled crores of women.

Dr Jitendra Singh emphasised the need to effectively convey to the common masses, particularly youth and women, the enormous development that has taken place in this constituency in the last 10 years under the patronage of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Therefore, the common citizen believes that India can become the world’s leading economy under the leadership of PM Modi because of the outreach he commands across the world and the common people also feel confident under the Government headed by Shri Narendra Modi,” he said.