400 Bags Of Un-Registered Fertilizers Seized At Kulgam

Dept committed to safeguard interest of farming community: Dir Agriculture

SRINAGAR, JAN 2: A squad of the enforcement wing of the Agriculture Department on Tuesday, led by Director Agriculture Kashmir Chowdhury Mohammad Iqbal on a specific lead, conducted surprise inspection of a number of fertilizer, pesticide dealers (shops, godowns) at many places in the district.

During the early morning inspection enforcement team seized 400 bags of Un-registered fertilizers from ladgoo kulgam. The entire quantity was seized and the legal formalities were initiated.

Speaking to the media persons Director Agriculture said that the department is committed to safeguard the interest of the farming community.

He said that the department is utilizing all its resources and man-power to ensure that only the genuine inputs( fertilizer, insecticides, pesticides, seeds etc.) reaches the farming community of the region. Director Agriculture said that any violation of insecticides act 1968, fertilizer control order 1985 will not be tolerated and action according to established law would be initiated against the erring parties.

Director Agriculture said that it is the moral responsibility of every individual in the society to work against menace of spurious, sub-standard inputs. He appreciated the farmers who cooperate with the department and provided their active contribution against the spread of this menace in Kashmir division. He asked people to inform the officers of the agriculture department in case they find any spurious,sub-standard inputs in their areas.

Pertinently, the district monitoring teams headed by concerned enforcement officers and internal vigilance teams at directorate of agriculture Kashmir to check and monitor the movement, distribution, supply and stock position of different inputs including fertilizers.

Director Agriculture said that the valley wide inspection drive will continue in coming days and it will be ensured that only the quality, genuine inputs including fertilizers reaches the farming community of Kashmir division.