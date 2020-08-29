4 women among 5 die of Corona in Jammu, 4 in Ladakh; 247 new cases

*70 positive during random testing in rural areas

Tehsildar, 3 pilgrims, Registrar, CBI official test +ve

Sanjeev Pargal

JAMMU, Aug 29: In sudden spike in Coronavirus deaths and cases, five more persons including four women died while 247 persons tested positive for the virus in Jammu region including a Tehsildar, 13 workers of Jaypee Company and eight persons at District Hospital Kishtwar, doctor and four staff members at District Hospital Reasi, three more pilgrims of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Ji shrine, three doctors in Jammu including a Registrar in Surgery Department of the GMC Jammu, a CBI official, one J&K Bank staffer, nine more persons from Housing Colony Udhampur, three women from DPL Poonch, mother-son from Surankote, three persons from Bakshi Nagar and two brothers from Channi Himmat.

Seventy persons tested positive for the virus during Rapid Antigen Testing which was today taken to rural areas including Government offices in Jammu district. They include 11 in RS Pura, nine each in Marh and Akhnoor, six each in Dansal and Nagrota, five Bishnah, three each at Jourian, Mandal and Sounjana and two in Akhnoor.

The BJP today closed its headquarters at Trikuta Nagar for 10 days as party MP from Jammu-Poonch Jugal Kishore Sharma was tested positive for the virus recently along with his wife and PA while BJP chief Ravinder Raina’s driver tested positive today.

Click here to Watch Video

Entire staff of SDPO Nagrota Mohan Sharma has been quarantined after one of his PSO tested positive for pathogen today. Vijaypur police station was also closed for public this morning after a Havaldar reported positive, SSP Samba Shakti Pathak said.

A 55-year-old woman from Khour Pallanwalla in Jammu district who was admitted in the Government Medical College (GMC) Jammu yesterday with multiple ailments and COVID positive succumbed to the virus tonight, Medical Superintendent Dr Dara Singh said, adding the woman remained on oxygen throughout her hospitalization period. Another 46-year-old woman from Chak Arnia in Jammu district was admitted in the GMC Jammu this morning suffering from ailments and Corona positive. She too died tonight. Bodies of both the women have been packed as per COVID protocol and will be cremated tomorrow.

A 68-year-old man from Bhagwati Nagar, Jammu, who was COVID positive with co-morbidities, died in the GMC Jammu this morning after remaining in the hospital for four days.

A 55-year-old woman died in the Sub District Hospital Bhaderwah in Doda district within minutes of reporting positive for the virus in RAT. She was hospitalized this morning with co-morbidities, SSP Doda Mumtaz Ahmad said.

The family members mistakenly took the body home but later it was buried as per COVID protocol. The family raised some issues which were resolved amicably, Mumtaz said.

A 65-year-old woman from Mendhar tehsil in Poonch district, who was positive for Coronavirus and had other ailments, died in Ludhiana today.

With five deaths today, Jammu’s Corona tally has reached 62 including 41 in Jammu district, five Rajouri, four Poonch, three each in Kathua and Doda, two each in Udhampur and Samba and one each in Ramban and Kishtwar districts.

A doctor, four staff members of the District Hospital Reasi and two family members (wife and daughter) of one of the staffers, three Mata Vaishno Devi pilgrims, a woman suffering from jaundice and admitted in the GMC Jammu and a local of Pouni were among 16 persons who tested Corona positive in Reasi district today.

13 employees of Jaypee Company and, three staffers of District Hospital Kishtwar and five patients reported positive for the virus in Kishtwar district, Deputy Commissioner Dr Rajinder Singh Tara said, adding that a total of 125 Jay Pee employees were today tested while rest will be sampled in next few days.

One of the person tested positive in DH Kishtwar fled away from the hospital after his report but was nabbed from Prem Nagar Doda and brought back.

Tehsildar Chenani, whose driver had earlier tested positive and nine persons including five women from Containment Zone of Housing Colony were among 18 persons who tested positive for the virus in Udhampur district today, District Magistrate Dr Piyush Singla said.

A CBI official and a Health worker were also found infected in Udhampur among others.

As per the official figures, 134 persons today tested positive in Jammu district.

A Registrar posted in Surgery Department of the GMC Jammu was among three doctors who tested positive in the district. Two brothers from Channi Himmat, three persons from Bakshi Nagar, an SDRP jawan, two BSF jawans from their Paloura Camp and two CRPF personnel from Preet Nagar were among the positives of Jammu district.

Nineteen persons today reported positive for COVID-19 in Kathua district. They include six each travelers and contacts of positive persons and seven who were tested randomly—one each from Ward 14 Kathua, Phinter, Ward 7 Basohli, Marheen, Hottar Billawar, Ward 8 Kathua and Palli Morh Kathua, Deputy Commissioner OP Bhagat said.

Of 10 positives in Doda, six were travelers, one Laboratory Assistant, one contact of positive case and two who were subjected to random sampling for Coronavirus.

Of 11 positives in Poonch district, three were women kin of police personnel putting up in the quarters of District Police Lines (DPL), SSP Poonch Ramesh Angral said.

A woman and her four-year-old son from Lassana Surankote who had travel history of Mumbai, a Head Constable from Mastandara, who was posted at Domana police station Jammu, two Biharis and a BSF jawan also tested positive in Poonch, he added.

Two brothers from Ward No. 3 Bari Brahamana aged 27 and 33, who were employees of Sita Ram Factory and had travel history of Gwalior, an official of Jammu and Kashmir Bank, a BSF jawan, a youth from Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh, a woman official from New Delhi and a yoga teacher were among eight persons who reported positive for the virus in Samba district, according to SSP Samba Shakti Pathak.

Nine persons including five travelers reported Corona positive in Rajouri and one in Ramban.

At the same time, 119 persons were today discharged from various COVID hospitals in Jammu region after being treated for the virus including 66 alone in Jammu district followed by 16 in Samba, 13 Reasi, eight each Kathua and Udhampur, five Ramban and one each in Rajouri, Doda and Kishtwar districts.

As per the official figures, Jammu region has 8182 Corona cases. Of them, 1817 are active as 6305 have been treated and discharged while there were 60 casualties.

Meanwhile, four more COVID-19 deaths and 63 cases were today reported from the Union Territory of Ladakh.

Of four deaths, Leh and Kargil districts accounted for two each.

Two elderly persons from Goma and Trespone succumbed to COVID in Kargil district while two aged persons from Choglamsar died of the virus in Leh district.

Of 63 fresh Corona cases in Ladakh, 41 were reported from Leh and 22 in Kargil taking total Corona cases in the UT to 2603 and active to 826 while 1745 persons have been treated.