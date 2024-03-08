4 thieves arrested, stolen items recovered

Excelsior Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, Mar 7: Within 24 hours, Police solved a theft case under the jurisdiction of Police Station Udhampur by arresting four accused persons and recovered stolen property, which included 17 mobile phones and one LED TV from their possession.

There was a complaint from one Aamir Hussain, son of Bashir Hussain, resident of ward number 4, H.NO 166, behind PS Udhampur, stating therein that some unknown thieves had stolen mobiles from his shop. In this regard case FIR under relevant sections of law was registered in PS Udhampur

Taking cognizance of the matter, a team of PS Udhampur, headed by SHO Inspector Raghubir Singh, rounded up a few suspects and during sustained questioning, four of them confessed their involvement in the theft.

On instance of the accused, identified as Mukesh Kumar, son of Hem Raj of Bhaga, Reasi; Muneer Ahmed, son of Mohd Iqbal of Debrah Krimachi; Asquer Ali, son of Manzoor Ahmed of Chak, near Matadoor Stand Udhampur and Krishan Jamwal, son of Ram Charan of Darora Chak, Udhampur stolen 17 mobile phones and one LED TV were recovered by the police team.

Further investigation into the case and questioning of the accused for ascertaining their involvement in any other case was matter is in progress.