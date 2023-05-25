4 Members Of Bakerwal Family Die After Tree Falls On Their Tent in Kishtwar Woods

Jammu, May 25: Four Members of a Bakerwal were killed after a tree fell on their makeshift tent in Bahlna forests in Kishtwar district last night, officials said on Thursday.

They said that the tree fell amid gusty winds and heavy rain fall in the area around midnight.

The deceased have been identified as Nazir Ahmed (55), his wife Anwar Begum (42), Shama Begum (26) wife of Shoket Ahmed and Shakeel Banoo (17), all residents of district Kathua

Confirming it, Station House Officer Kishtwar Abid Bukhari said that a case has been registered in connection with the incident.