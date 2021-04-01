4 Lashkar-e-Toiba militants carried out Nowgam attack: IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar

SRINAGAR: Inspector General of Police Kashmir range Vijay Kumar Thursday said four Lashkar-e-Toiba militants including two from Srinagar carried out the attack on the guard post of the house of senior BJP leader Muhammad Anwar Khan in Aribagh, Nowgam area in which a police man got killed. He also confirmed that the militants took away a riffle as well from the spot.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the wreath laying ceremony of slain cop Rameez Raja, who was deployed at the guard post outside the resident residence of BJP leader, the IGP said: “After examining the CCTV footage, one burqa clad militant knocks the door and when the door is opened, two others fire indiscriminately and the fourth one comes and takes away the riffle.”

He said initially “we though the first one wearing burqa was a female, but after investigating the leads thoroughly, he was the male militant who had changed his voice to deceive the sentry on duty.”

The IGP said two of the four militants involved in the act have been identified as Shahid Khursheed and Obaid Shafi. “Both belong to Lashkar-e-Toiba. The identity of two others is being ascertained who are also believed to be from Lashkar,” he said.

The Kashmir police chief anti-militancy operations will further be intensified and those involved in the act will be “neutralized.” “We had launched a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) in Chanapora in the morning. We have been conducting the searches since January onwards but haven’t been successful in catching the militants’ active in Srinagar. We will work out on human and technical inputs further and catch them soon.”

He said that one of the militants involved in today’s incident Shahid Khursheed of Chanapora is already a categorized militant with the police.

Meanwhile, senior police, army and CRPF officers participated in the wreath laying ceremony of slain cop Rameez Raja at DPL Srinagar. The officers paid rich tributes to Rameez. (KNO)