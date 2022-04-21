4 killed, 5 seriously injured in Mahore mishap

Excelsior Correspondent

REASI, Apr 21: In a tragic road accident, four passengers died and 5 others were critically injured when a Tata Sumo vehicle rolled down into deep gorge at Bal on Mahore-Bagga-Gulabgarh road, here today.

Two persons died on the spot while two more succumbed to their injuries on way to hospital. Four injured were referred to GMC Hospital Jammu because of their serious condition.

According to SSP Reasi, Amit Gupta, the Tata Sumo bearing registration number JK20- 7607, was on way from Tukson to Mahore when it met with the accident around 2 pm at Bal, 15 kms from Mahore. While negotiating a sharp curve on the road, driver lost control over the vehicle, which slipped into a gorge and rolled down around 150 feet deep, resulting into on the spot death of two persons and critical injuries to six others, he added.

The injured were taken to Community Health Centre Mahore where one of them succumbed to injuries. As all the remaining injured were then referred to District Hospital Reasi in serious condition, one more succumbed to injuries on way to Reasi, increasing the death toll to four.

The deceased were identified as Gulam Mohi Din, age around 35 years, son of Abdul Samad of Tukson, Mahore; Shabir Ahmed (40), son of Abdul Raheem of Tukson, Panchayat Sarh Lower, tehsil Mahore; Mohd Yousaf (35), son of Abdulla, resident of Tukson and SPO Mushtaq Ahmad (32), son of Mir Hussain of Mahore.

Later, all the injured, except one, were referred to GMC Hospital Jammu in view of their serious condition. They were identified as Nazir Ahmed (40), son of Ab Rahim of Tukson, Shams Din (40), son of Abdulla of Tukson, Manzoor Ahmed (28), son of Ali Mohd of Tukson and Javid Ahmed (35), son of Gulam Qader of Lar Mahore. Shabir Ahmed (30), son of Mandia of Barmidar Dewal, Mahore is undergoing treatment at DH Reasi.