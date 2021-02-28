4 killed, 1 injured in road accidents

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Feb 28: Four persons were killed and while one another was injured in road accidents here today.

As per police sources, two scooty riders were killed and one person was injured when a sleeper bus turned turtle on Sidhra-Kunjwani bye pass road here today.

The video coach bus bearing registration number RJ18PB-1156 turned turtle and fell on scooty bearing registration number JK11B-2963.

“Both the riders died while one of the occupants is injured, the driver is absconding and the helper is detained by the police,” sources informed.

Including driver, there were only three persons travelling in the bus, sources said, adding that the injured has been rushed to the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), where his condition was stated to be critical when last reports came in.

The deceased were identified as Mohammad Riaz Dawood, son of Mohammad Dawood, a resident of Thanna Mandi, District Rajouri, at present Satwari District Jammu and Razak Ahmed, son of Ghulam Mustafa, a resident of Ranjan Bhalwal District Jammu, while the injured has been identified as Mohammad Yousuf, son of Mohammad Younis. The co-driver of the bus identified as Ansul, a resident of Uttar Pradesh has been arrested by a police team led by SHO Inspector Kirti Sharma.

A case under relevant Sections has been registered at Police Station Bagh-e-Bahu and hunt has been launched to nab the bus driver.

Meanwhile, a car bearing registration number JK02AU-0207 which was on its way from Udhampur towards Jammu fell into a deep gorge near Samadhi Morh Baleeni area, resulting into on the spot death of two persons.

The deceased were identified as Sanjay Dhar, son of late Avtar Krishan Dhar of Pouni Chak District Jammu and Jatinder Dhar, son of Makhan Lal Dhar of Patoli District Jammu.

After conducting autopsy, the bodies of the deceased were handed over to legal heirs for last rites.

A case under FIR Number 83/2021 under Sections 279 and 304-A IPC has been registered at Police Station Nagrota and investigation started.