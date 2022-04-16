4 injured in gas cylinder blast

SRINAGAR, Apr 16: At least four persons were injured after a gas cylinder exploded in a house in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Saturday afternoon, local authority said.

They said the LPG cylinder, kept in a room on the ground floor, exploded in the house of Ghulam Mohiud Din Wani at Mughalpora village in Kupwara wounding four including a woman.

“The injured were shifted to hospital from where three have been referred to Srinagar hospital,” an official said.

The house in which the blast took place suffered minor damage in the explosion. (Agencies)