4 die of COVID in J&K, 298 test +ve

835 new cases in Ladakh

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU/SRINAGAR/LEH, July 1: Four persons died of COVID-19—two each in Jammu and Kashmir divisions—and 298 tested positive today while the Union Territory of Ladakh reported 35 new cases.

Of two COVID casualties in Jammu region, one each was reported from Jammu and Poonch districts.

A 78-year-old man from Khir Pind in RS Pura tehsil of Jammu district died of co-morbidities in the Narayana Hospital Katra. He was positive for the virus.

A 48-year-old woman from Plera Mandi in Poonch district succumbed to the virus at Government Medical College (GMC) Rajouri, 25 days after hospitalization. She had no other ailments.

Jammu region today reported 102 fresh Corona cases, the maximum 23 in Samba district, 16 Kishtwar, 14 Poonch, nine each in Reasi and Doda, eight Ramban, seven each in Jammu, Udhampur and Rajouri and two in Kathua district.

As against 102 COVID cases today, 110 persons recovered from the virus.

Jammu region now has 1,19,775 Corona cases. Among them, 1918 are active positives while 1,15,750 have recovered from the virus and there have been 2107 casualties.

Meanwhile, the Union Territory of Ladakh today reported 35 new cases—33 in Leh and two in Kargil.

For the last about 10 days, Ladakh hasn’t reported any COVID casualties.

Ladakh’s Corona count has gone up to 20073. Of them, 279 are active positives as 19592 persons have recovered from the virus. The UT has recorded 202 Corona casualties—144 in Leh and 58 in Kargil.

Meanwhile, Kashmir reported 196 fresh COVID-19 cases and two persons succumbed to the virus.

“Cases tested positive in Kashmir include 60 from Srinagar, 19 from Baramulla, 20 from Budgam, 09 from Pulwama, 17 from Kupwara, 30 from Anantnag, 4 from Bandipora, 13 from Ganderbal and 24 from Kulgam.

As per officials figures, 70,043 positive cases including 829 deaths and 68,433 recoveries are from Srinagar, 23,263 including 278 deaths and 22,711 recoveries are from Baramulla, 22,576 including 22,136 recoveries and 204 deaths are from Budgam, 14,870 including 14,497 recoveries and 192 deaths are from Pulwama, 13,815 including 165 deaths and 13,397 recoveries are from Kupwara, 16,090 including 15,721recoveries and 202 deaths are from Anantnag, 9,306 cases including 9,068 and 100 deaths are from Bandipora, 9,601 including 9,335 recoveries and 76 deaths are from Ganderbal, 11,067 including 10,779 recoveries and 116 deaths are from Kulgam and 5,554 including 5,485 recoveries and 58 deaths are from Shopian.

The number of cases in Kashmir division has reached 196,185 including 191,562 recoveries and 2,220 deaths.

The number of active cases in Jammu and Kashmir are 4,321 including 2,403 from Kashmir division.

With 573 more recoveries, the tally of total recoveries in Jammu and Kashmir has reached 307,312, which is 97.27 percent of the total cases.