4 die, 8 hurt as vehicle falls into gorge

‘Victims were returning from relative’s funeral’

*Sinha, Azad express grief over loss of life

Gopal Sharma

RAJOURI, July 5: Four persons including three women were killed and eight others seriously injured, when a vehicle rolled down into a deep gorge in Thannamandi area of district Rajouri during early hours today.

The mishap took place at around 2.30 am, when all the passengers on board the ill-fated vehicle, were returning home at Bhangai village in Thannamandi, after attending a relative’s funeral in Bafliaz area of Surankote Sub Division in district Poonch last night.

A police spokesman said that 12 members of three families from Bhangai village of Thannamandi were returning after the ‘Jinaza’ of their relative at Tappa Peer village in Bafliaz area. The village is located on the mountain and there is no road.

The burial took place late in the evening and they had to trek down the mountain on- foot for about two-three hours. They arrived late on the road near Bafliaz and from there they started journey in a hired Eeco vehicle bearing registration number JK11C-1278.

The spokesman said that the driver of the vehicle, Mohd Younis reportedly took a nap on Thanna-Bhangai road at a turn during midnight and the vehicle rolled down nearly 300 feet deep gorge. Most of the passengers were also sleeping in the vehicle during that time.

After hearing cries of the injured passengers, the locals of the area rushed to the spot. Some people from Raina Mohalla at Thannamandi also reached there along with their vehicles. The police party with ambulance from Thannamandi too reached there. There was some delay in the rescue operation because of darkness and tough terrain in deep gorge.

While three persons were killed on the spot, the fourth one, the driver, succumbed to the injuries in Thannamandi hospital. The eight injured passengers after being provided preliminary treatment at Thannamandi hospital were referred to GMC Hospital, Rajouri.

Four deceased persons have been identified as Shamim Akhtar (55), Rubina Kausar (35), Zarina Begum (38) and vehicle driver-Mohammed Younis (38), all residents of Bhangai village in Thannamandi.

Eight seriously injured patients were identified as Shaheen Begum (40), wife of Mohd Sadiq; Zaiban Begum (35), wife of Mohd Farooq; Shaheen Begum (45), wife of Hakam Din; Begum Jaan (50), wife of Fazal Hussain; Fatima Begum (60), wife of Mohd Makhna; Suriya Begum (35), wife of Mohd Qasim; Kulsum Begum (40), wife of Barkat Hussain and Mohammed Qasim (60), son of Ghulam Hussain, all residents of Bhangai in Rajouri.

Dr Mahmood Bazar, Medical Superintendent of GMC Hospital, Rajouri said that eight seriously injured patients have been admitted to the hospital and they are responding to the treatment.

Deputy Commissioner Rajouri, Vikas Kundal visited GMC Hospital to inquire about the condition of the injured admitted in GMC during morning hours and reviewed the facilities being provided to the injured. The DC directed the GMC administration to provide all possible facilities to the injured persons.

Meanwhile, Lt Governor Manoj Sinha tweeted,” I am saddened by the death of people in a tragic road accident in Rajouri. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. The district administration is taking necessary steps to provide all possible help to the bereaved families who have lost their near and dear ones as well as medical aid is being provided to the injured.”

Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) Chairman and former J&K Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad also expressed shock and grief over the loss of lives in the tragic road accident in Rajouri. In a condolence message Azad said,”Deeply saddened by the death of four people in tragic road accident at Bhangai in Rajouri. I extend my condolences to the members of bereaved families and pray to Almighty for eternal peace to the departed souls. I also pray for the speedy recovery of those injured.”