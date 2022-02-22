4 Army men injured in road accident in Kashmir

SRINAGAR, Feb 22: At least four Army personnel were injured when their vehicles met with an accident in north Kashmir on Tuesday morning, official said.

The accident occurred along the Srinagar Baramulla National Highway.

A traffic police official said four jawans injured after Gypsy they were travelling in collided head-on with a load carrier dumper at Chooru area of Sangrama, resulting in injuries to four soldiers. The vehicle was also badly damaged.

The injured were shifted to hospital for treatment, they said.

Further details are awaited. (Agencies)